MAP: New Mexico pharmacies offering back-to-school COVID-19 vaccinations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Public Education Department and 55 local pharmacies provide back-to-school COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and up. Participating pharmacies have committed to giving free COVID vaccines without appointments from July 15 to Aug. 15.

Depending on the pharmacy, the walk-in hours will be either 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or 2 p.m. to5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon. CVS and Walgreens will service walk-in patients anytime their pharmacies are open. 

Hover over a location on the map below for more information

