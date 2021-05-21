MAP: Albuquerque Public Schools Story Time in the Park 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From June 7, 2021, through July 15, 2021, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will be offering their annual “Story Time in the Park” with free lunch for kids. The APS Title I program was created to get books into kids’ hands, a key to preventing summer learning loss.
Teachers will distribute books at the parks Monday – Thursday, lunch served Monday – Friday between 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Story Time in the Park is an APS Title I Family Engagement initiative that provides a Book Bag of quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and parent “tip-sheets” for families reading at home. Book Bags will be distributed at a number of Summer Lunch Meal Sites in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County as a Grab and Go offering.
|Park
|Address
|Aztec Park
|3400 Moon NE, Albuquerque, NM
|Chelwood Park
|13205 San Juan NE, Albuquerque, NM
|General Bradley Housing
|140 General Bradley NE, Albuquerque, NM
|Grisham Park
|Veranda and Hoyle NE, Albuquerque, NM
|Martineztown North
|1825 Edith NE, Albuquerque, NM
|Montgomery Park
|5301Ponderosa NE, Albuquerque, NM
|Sandia Vista Park
|11505 Chico NE, Albuquerque, NM
|4-H Park
|1400 Menaul NW, Albuquerque, NM
|60th Street Housing
|100-200 60th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM
|Alameda Spray Park
|9800 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM
|Goodrich Park
|200 Delamar Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM
|La Ladera Park
|211 Los Ranchos NW, Albuquerque, NM
|Paradise Hills Community Center
|5901 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
|Santa Fe Village Park
|5700 Bogart NW, Albuquerque, NM
|Tiguex Park
|1800 Mountain Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM
|Herman Sanchez Communitv Center
|1830 Williams SE, Albuquerque, NM
|Jack and Jill Park
|433 Arizona SE, Albuquerque, NM
|Trumbull Park
|419 Pennsylvania SE, Albuquerque, NM
|Alamosa Community Center
|6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Atrisco Park
|211 Atrisco Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Los Padillas Community Center
|2117 Los Padillas Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Raymac Park
|2805 Morton SW, Albuquerque, NM
|South Valley Pool
|3912 lsleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Tom Tenorio Park
|2900 Arenal Rd. SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Tower Park
|601 86th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Valle del Bosque
|480 Sunset Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Westgate Community Park
|Valley View Drive SW, Albuquerque, NM
|Westside Community Center
|1250 lsleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM