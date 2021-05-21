MAP: Albuquerque Public Schools Story Time in the Park 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From June 7, 2021, through July 15, 2021, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will be offering their annual “Story Time in the Park” with free lunch for kids. The APS Title I program was created to get books into kids’ hands, a key to preventing summer learning loss.

Teachers will distribute books at the parks Monday – Thursday, lunch served Monday – Friday between 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Story Time in the Park is an APS Title I Family Engagement initiative that provides a Book Bag of quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and parent “tip-sheets” for families reading at home. Book Bags will be distributed at a number of Summer Lunch Meal Sites in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County as a Grab and Go offering.

ParkAddress
Aztec Park3400 Moon NE, Albuquerque, NM
Chelwood Park13205 San Juan NE, Albuquerque, NM
General Bradley Housing140 General Bradley NE, Albuquerque, NM
Grisham ParkVeranda and Hoyle NE, Albuquerque, NM
Martineztown  North1825 Edith NE, Albuquerque, NM
Montgomery Park5301Ponderosa NE, Albuquerque, NM
Sandia Vista Park11505 Chico NE, Albuquerque, NM
4-H Park1400 Menaul NW, Albuquerque, NM
60th Street Housing100-200 60th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM
Alameda Spray Park9800 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM
Goodrich Park200 Delamar Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM
La Ladera Park211 Los Ranchos NW, Albuquerque, NM
Paradise Hills Community Center5901 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe Village Park5700 Bogart NW, Albuquerque, NM
Tiguex Park1800 Mountain Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM
Herman Sanchez Communitv Center1830 Williams SE, Albuquerque, NM
Jack and Jill Park433 Arizona SE, Albuquerque, NM
Trumbull  Park419 Pennsylvania SE, Albuquerque, NM
Alamosa Community Center6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM
Atrisco Park211 Atrisco Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM
Los Padillas Community  Center2117 Los Padillas Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM
Raymac Park2805 Morton SW, Albuquerque, NM
South Valley Pool3912 lsleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
Tom Tenorio Park2900 Arenal Rd. SW, Albuquerque, NM
Tower Park601 86th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM
Valle del Bosque480 Sunset Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM
Westgate Community ParkValley View Drive SW, Albuquerque, NM
Westside Community Center1250 lsleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM

