MAP: Albuquerque Public Schools Story Time in the Park 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From June 7, 2021, through July 15, 2021, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will be offering their annual “Story Time in the Park” with free lunch for kids. The APS Title I program was created to get books into kids’ hands, a key to preventing summer learning loss.

Teachers will distribute books at the parks Monday – Thursday, lunch served Monday – Friday between 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Story Time in the Park is an APS Title I Family Engagement initiative that provides a Book Bag of quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and parent “tip-sheets” for families reading at home. Book Bags will be distributed at a number of Summer Lunch Meal Sites in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County as a Grab and Go offering.