SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Live events are coming back to Meow Wolf starting in August. The art installation reopened back in March after being shut down for more than a year.

The first group to return will be "The Mountain Goats" Sunday, Aug. 15 and Monday Aug. 16. Other acts include Mac Sabbath and Chicano Batman in October. They do continue to require masks if you visit. For a full list of events, visit their website.