List: Lost Submariners of World War II from New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fifty-two U.S. Naval submarines were lost during World War II. Among the thousands of sailors who perished, were 24 New Mexicans. Below is a list of lost submariners from New Mexico. The following information was provided by “On Eternal Patrol” website. The primary purpose of the site is to honor the men of the United States Submarine Force.
J.T Blevins
- DOB: April 7, 1929
- From: Grants, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Herring (SS-233)
- Lost Date: June 1, 1944
- Location: Near Point Tagan, Matsuwa Island, Kuriles
- Circumstances: Sunk by gunfire from shore batteries
Ben Alvin Branum, Jr.
- DOB: May 6, 1925
- From: Hobbs, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Snook (SS-279)
- Lost Date: April 9, 1945
- Location: Near 18° 40′ N x 110° 40′ E
- Circumstances: Lost at sea, cause unknown
Fred Connaway
- DOB: January 22, 1911
- From: Deming, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Sculpin (SS-191)
- Lost Date: November 19, 1943
- Location: North of Oroluk Island near Truk
- Circumstances: Killed by gunfire on bridge before the boat was sunk by a Japanese destroyer.
Robert Leon Cox
- DOB: October 10, 1917
- From: Santa Rita, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Seawolf (SS-197)
- Lost Date: October 3, 1944
- Location: North of Morotai, between PI and Indonesia
- Circumstances: Sunk in error by USS Rowell
Alexander Louis Durand Jr.
- DOB: November 21, 1923
- From: Los Lunas, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Growler (SS-215)
- Lost Date: November 8, 1944
- Location: South China Sea
- Circumstances: Probably sunk by depth charge attack
John Worth Gamel
- DOB: April 20, 1915
- From: Roswell, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Sculpin (SS-191)
- Lost Date: November 19, 1943
- Location: North of Oroluk Island near Truk
- Circumstances: Sunk by a Japanese destroyer
Robert Howard Greenwell
- DOB: September 6, 1921
- From: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Trigger (SS-237)
- Lost Date: March 28, 1945
- Location: In area 32° 16’N to 30° 40’N by 132° 05’E to 127° 50’E
- Circumstances: Probably sunk by air and surface attack
Calvin Livingston Hampton
- DOB: November 1, 1914
- From: Gallup, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Escolar (SS-294)
- Lost Date: October 17, 1944
- Location: East of 33° 44’N x 127° 33’E
- Circumstances: Lost at sea, cause unknown
Laurel Kenneth Johnson
- DOB: November 2, 1925
- From: Clovis, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Herring (SS-233)
- Lost Date: June 1, 1944
- Location: Near Point Tagan, Matsuwa Island, Kuriles
- Circumstances: Sunk by gunfire from shore batteries
Neal Kenneth Johnson
- DOB: July 24, 1923
- From: Tucumcari, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS S-28 (SS-133)
- Lost Date: July 4, 1944
- Location: Off Hawaii
- Circumstances: Foundered during training
Homer Lymon King
- DOB: November 18, 1919
- Born: Carlsbad, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Runner (SS-275)
- Lost Date: July 11, 1943
- Location: North of Hokkaido, Japan
- Circumstances: Probably sunk by a mine
James Thomas Northam
- DOB: September 24, 1921
- From: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Grayback (SS-208)
- Lost Date: February 26, 1944
- Location: Near 25° 47’N x 128° 45’E, south of Okinawa
- Circumstances: Sunk by air attack
Howard Estelano Ortega
- DOB: September 29, 1925
- From: Pastura, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Largarto (SS-371)
- Lost Date: May 4, 1945
- Location: Off Malay coast near the Gulf of Siam
- Circumstances: Sunk by a depth charge attack
Randall Ward Osburn
- DOB: April 29, 1922
- From: Hot Springs, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Corvina (SS-226)
- Lost Date: November 16, 1943
- Location: Just south of Truk
- Circumstances: Probably sunk by Japanese submarine I-176
- Johnnie Padilla
- DOB: April 25, 1924
- Born: Magdalena, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Growler (SS-215)
- Lost Date: November 8, 1944
- Location: South China Sea
- Circumstances: Probably sunk by depth charge attack
Robert Eugene Page
- DOB: August 1, 1922
- From: Springer, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Triton (SS-201)
- Lost Date: March 15, 1943
- Location: Between Rabaul and Shortlands Basin
- Circumstances: Probably sunk by depth charge attack.
Ralph Leonard Reynolds Jr.
- DOB: August 21, 1921
- From: Cuba, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Runner (SS-275)
- Lost Date: July 11, 1943
- Location: North of Hokkaido, Japan
- Circumstances: Probably sunk by a mine.
Lawrence Storrie Rinehart
- OB: October 18, 1919
- From: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Halibut (SS-232)
- Lost Date: August 23, 1942
- Location: Between Attu and Kiska, Aleutian Islands
- Circumstances: Left topside when submarine dove after a battle surface action
Lupe Romero
- DOB: March 12, 1905
- From: Mora, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Argonaut (SS-166)
- Lost Date: January 10, 1943
- Location: Near Rabaul (05° 155’N, 153° 50’E)
- Circumstances: Sunk by surface attack and depth charges
James William Saint
- DOB: December 9, 1918
- From: Mountainair, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Seawolf (SS-197)
- Lost Date: October 3, 1944
- Location: Between the Philippines and Indonesia
- Circumstances: Sunk in error by USS Rowell
- Salomon Hernandez Villalba
- DOB: February 15, 1925
- From: Anthony, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Kete (SS-369)
- Lost Date: March 20, 1945
- Location: Between 29-38N 130-02E and Midway
- Circumstances: Lost at sea, cause unknown
George Seaman Wester
- DOB: January 31, 1924
- From: Las Vegas, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS S-44 (SS-155)
- Location: Off Paramushiru, Northern Kuriles
- Circumstances: Sunk by a Japanese destroyer
James Milton White
- DOB: August 16, 1915
- Born: Deming, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Tang (SS-306)
- Lost Date: October 25, 1944
- Location: Formosa Strait near Turnabout Island
- Circumstances: Sunk by a circular run of own torpedo
Maynard Frank Wickham
- DOB: December 12, 1915
- From: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Submarine: USS Scamp (SS-277)
- Lost Date: November 16, 1944
- Location: Off Inubo Saki near Tokyo Bay
- Circumstances: Sunk by a mine