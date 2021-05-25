List: Lost Submariners of World War II from New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been one year since George Floyd was killed under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, spurring worldwide protests and a renewed fight for racial justice in the United States.

Gatherings across the country honored Floyd's life, including at the intersection where he was killed. Organizers of an event near the University of New Mexico, say there is still a lot of work to be done but they see signs of progress.