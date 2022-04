Summer Full-Day Programs

Early Head Start Program | Ongoing Registration | 0-3 Years | Free | Contact Monica Watrin (505) 767-6512

Preschool & NM Pre-K | Ongoing Registration | 3-5 Years | Free/Low Cost | Contact Lisa Lopez (505) 767-6504

Therapeutic Recreation Inclusive Programs | Lottery Registration Opens May 2 | K-High School

Multi-Gen. Center Programs | Lottery Registration Opens May 2 | 5-12

Community Center Programs | Lottery Registration Opens May 2 | 5-15 Years | Free

Open Space Summer Camps | Registration Opens May 7 | 6-14 Years

PLAY+ School Playground Program | Lottery Registration Opens May 18 | K-Grade 5

Summer Camps

Camp BioPark | Registration Open Now | 3 Years-Grade 9

Explora! School Break Camps | Registration Open Now | 3.5-17 Years

APD Camp Fearless | Registration Open April 4 | 8-13 Years

ABQ Museum Art School | Registration Open April 5 | All Ages

Dia de los Niños Celebration | Starts April 25 | All Ages | Free

Swim, Water Polo & Dive Teams | Registration Open May 7 at Noon | 5-14 Years

Adventures in Aquatics | Registration Open May 7 at Noon | 8-14 Years

Kids Triathlon | Registration Open May 7 at Noon | 8-14 Years

Swim Lessons | Registration Open May 7 at Noon | All Ages

Tennis Lessons | Registration Open May 7 at Noon | All Ages

Pickleball Lessons | Registration Open May 7 at Noon | All Ages

Library Summer Reading | Starts May 10 | All Ages | Free

PLAY+ School Playground Program | Lottery Registration Opens May 18 | K-Grade 5

Balloon Museum Stories & Music in the Sky | Weekly Event | All Ages | Free with Admission

Esperanza Bicycle Classes & Repair | Ongoing Service | All Ages | Free

Library Events Clubs Resources & Classes | Ongoing Events | All Ages | Free

Open Space Hikes | Weekly Events | All Ages | Free

Junior Golf | Registration Date Coming Soon

Youth Jobs & Volunteering

Junior Life Guard Course | 11-14 Years

Explora! Youth Apprentice Program | 12-15 Years

Youth Summer Jobs | Ages 14-24 | Paid

Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council | 14+

BioPark Volunteers | 14+

One ABQ Volunteers | All Ages