How to watch the Republican Convention

The Republican National Convention will also be a virtual production this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention will take place from Monday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 17. President Donald Trump, expected to make his speech accepting the Republican nomination from the White House lawn Thursday. The convention will take place in both Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. Also, many speakers will deliver their speeches remotely like the Democratic National Convention.

How to Watch

Online

Online at the official 2020 Republican National Convention website at https://www.2020gopconvention.com/

YouTube.com/GOPconvention

Facebook.com/GOPconvention

Twitter.com/GOPconvention

Amazon Prime

Bing

Twitch.tv/GOPconvention

Listen or watch all convention programming and receive updates on your Amazon Echo and Alexa device. Just say “Alexa, play the Republican National Convention.”

Spotify will also be rounding up speeches at the RNC in playlists for people to listen to the end of the convention.

Smart TV

Apple TV

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Speakers

A full list of speakers and when they are expected to talk has not yet been released. However, some known speakers include First Lady Melania Trump, several of Trump’s children, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, GOP senators Tim Scott and Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell.

The overall theme of the week is “Honoring the Great American Story.” Monday’s tag line will be “Land of Promise,” Tuesday will be “Land of Opportunity,” Wednesday will showcase “Land of Heroes,” and the final day, Aug. 27, will be built around a “Land of Greatness” theme.