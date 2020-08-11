How to watch the Democratic Convention

Broadcast and streamed online each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. MT Aug 17 - 20. Gov. Lujan Grisham will speak Wednesday night.

The Democratic National Convention, a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee, will feature presenters from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden insists he can unify a fractured nation, and he’ll test his theory with an unusual nominating convention intended to span the spectrum of U.S. politics.

The Democratic National Convention will run from 9-11 pm EST from Monday, August 17th through Thursday, August 20th.

How to Watch

Online

Online at the official 2020 Democratic National Convention website at demconvention.com/watch

YouTube.com/demconvention

Facebook.com/demconvention

Twitter.com/demconvention

Amazon Prime Video (search for DNC)

Bing

Twitch.tv/demconvention

Listen or watch all convention programming and receive updates on your Amazon Echo and Alexa device. Just say “Alexa, play the Democratic National Convention.”

TV

You can view the convention program through the following TV providers.

AT&T Uverse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD)

AT&T DirectTV (Channel 201)

Comcast Xfinity Flex (say “DNC” into your Xfinity Voice Remote)

Comcast X1 (say “DNC” into your Xfinity Voice Remote)

Smart TV

You can download our official 2020 Democratic National Convention apps (powered by Endavo) on your Smart TV or streaming TV device listed below by searching “Democratic National Convention” or “2020 DNC.”

Apple TV

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

You can watch the full live stream on the following streaming service through your Smart TV by searching “DNC.”

Amazon Prime Video

Speakers

A detailed but incomplete list of speakers released Tuesday also features many of Biden’s 2020 primary rivals, congressional leaders close to the former vice president and several everyday Americans, including some who supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

Prominent Democratic women dominate the lineup Wednesday, when the vice presidential nominee will speak. Former President Barack Obama, who remains perhaps the party’s most popular figure, also drew a Wednesday time slot.

These speakers will be featured across all four nights of the convention, which will air live August 17-20, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 PM Mountain time each night.

Monday: We the People

Featuring Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson, Representative Gwen Moore, Former Governor John Kasich, Senator Doug Jones, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday: Leadership Matters

Featuring Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton, and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Tuesday will also include a keynote address, and the Roll Call Across America, which will take viewers to all 57 states and territories.

Wednesday: A More Perfect Union

Featuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the Vice Presidential Nominee, and Former President Barack Obama

Thursday: America’s Promise

Featuring Senator Cory Booker, Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Kamala Harris, The Biden Family, and Vice President Joe Biden

Questions remain about who gets to speak live and how long presenters will have the spotlight.

Live addresses involve potential technical difficulties, and they introduce unpredictable time elements should a speaker go over the allotted time. That’s a common bug at traditional conventions, when dozens of politicians take an arena stage for hours of programming each evening.