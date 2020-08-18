FAQ: Casting a vote in New Mexico for 2020 General Election

This post will continue to be updated as more information is released

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s 2020 general election will look a little different. Voters can still go to the polls on Election Day, but many may want to vote by absentee ballot this year. The General Election is on November 3, 2020.

Important Dates

September 14 – New Mexico clerk’s offices may begin to mail absentee ballot application to all registered voters

October 6 Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them Absentee Voting Begins Early Voting and Same Day Registration at Bernalillo County Clerk’s Annex begins

October 20 – Deadline for clerk to receive a mailed absentee ballot application

October 27 – Recommended final day for voter to mail absentee ballot

November 3 – Election Day and absentee ballots due

Requesting Your Ballot

Q: When can I request an absentee ballot?

A: The online portal to request an absentee ballot for the November 3, 2020 General Election is not yet open. However, you can now download an Absentee Ballot Application from online, then mail it or hand-deliver it to your County Clerk’s Office.

Q: How do I request my absentee ballot?

A: Request an absentee ballot by filling out an application and returning it to your local County Clerk. Applications can be obtained by:

Fill out an application online (Portal is not open yet)

Contacting your County Clerk’s Office in person, phone, mail or email

Download an Absentee Ballot Application from online, then mail it or hand-deliver it to your County Clerk’s Office.

Q: What is the deadline to request an absentee ballot?

A: Voters can request an absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election from their county clerk or online through Tuesday, October 20, 2020. However, requests must be made no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Q: When does an absentee ballot have to be returned for it to be counted?

A: Ballots must be returned to the county clerk or voter’s precinct by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The Bernalillo County Clerk’s office recommends that absentee ballots not be mailed after October 27, 2020.

Q: Can I drop off my absentee ballot at a designated location?

A: Yes. Completed absentee ballots may be delivered to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Annex from October 6-16 or to any of the 20 Early Voting Convenience Centers open from October 17-31. For more details, go to your Voter Information Portal.

Q: Can I drop off my absentee ballot at a voting location on election day, November 3rd?

A: Yes. Completed absentee ballots may be delivered to any of the 72 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers open November 3, 2020 from 7 a.m. to p.m. The locations of the Election Day Voting Convenience Centers have not been released yet.

Q: If I am unable to mail my absentee ballot, who is allowed to drop it off and where?

A: A member of your immediate family or your caregiver may hand-deliver your absentee ballot; provided that the voter has subscribed the official mailing envelope of the absentee ballot. An unrelated third party may not deliver another voter’s absentee ballot.

The ballot can be dropped off a county clerks office.

Q: What if I don’t receive my absentee ballot?

A: If you apply for, but do not receive the absentee ballot, you may apply for a replacement absentee ballot by communicating with the county clerk and requesting a replacement mailed ballot be delivered to the voter; and executes an affidavit and the county clerk has voided the mailed ballot previously issued to the voter. (Section 1-6-16 (B), NMSA 1978).

You may also go to your polling place and vote on a replacement absentee ballot on Election Day, after signing an affidavit of non-receipt of absentee ballot (Section 1-6-16.1(A), NMSA 1978).

In both cases, you will be required to sign a sworn statement, under penalty of perjury, that you did not receive your ballot.

Q: Is there a way to check the status of my absentee application?

A: Yes. To check the status of your absentee application, contact your county clerk’s office or visit the Absentee Tracker website.

Q: How much does it cost to mail my absentee ballot?

A: Return postage is pre-paid. Please ensure you return the ballot with enough time for it to arrive at your County Clerk’s office before 7 pm on Election Day, November 3, 2020. For more details, log on to the Voter Information Portal. ​​

Q: If I receive my absentee ballot, can I change my mind and vote at my polling place on Election Day?

A: KRQE has reached out to election officials for more information. KRQE will update this when information is released.

Q: How do I correctly write-in a candidate on my ballot?

A: When casting the write-in vote, fill in the oval and write the name of the declared write-in candidate. Unless both of these requirements are fulfilled, the vote will not be counted.

Q: Who is eligible for absentee voting?

A: Anyone can cast an absentee ballot. No excuse is required to vote with an absentee ballot. For more details, go to your Voter Information Portal.

Q: Who is eligible to vote by mail?

A: Anyone can vote by mail for the 2020 General Election. For more details, go to your Voter Information Portal.

Q: Was New Mexico one the 46 states to receive the letter from the United States Postal Service letter?

A: Yes. The letter highlighted some key aspects of the Postal Service’s delay process. The letter from the USPS also stated “it appears that your voters should have sufficient time to receive, complete and return their ballots by the state’s deadline.”