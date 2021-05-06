SURVEY: Family, children vaccinations & COVID transiting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, KRQE News 13 conducted a non-scientific COVID survey asking New Mexican’s thoughts on vaccinating children, easing coronavirus restrictions, and returning to work.

Of the 1,068 online respondents, 54.33% said they are fully vaccinated, while 32.98% said they do not plan to get the vaccine. A total of 54.56%* of parents/caretakers said they would not be vaccinating any of their kids, compared to 40.80%* who said they would vaccinate all of their eligible children. When asked if a child who had coronavirus should get the COVID vaccine, 59.67%* of parents/caretakers said no.

When asked about COVID comfortability and returning to a new norm, over 50% said they were completely comfortable sitting in a theater, dining inside and outside, and going inside businesses.

Of the respondents, 72.06% say they are expecting to returns to an in-person workplace as restrictions lift.

About the Survey

The online survey was conducted from Tuesday, May 4, 2021, afternoon through Thursday, May 6, 2021, morning. 78% of the respondents fell in the 25-54 age bracket, 64.94% were female, and 29.88% were Republican, 28.11% were Democrat, 25.30% were Independent, and the rest answered something else.

*N/A responses filtered out. These percentages represent the total without N/A responses.