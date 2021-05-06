SURVEY: Family, children vaccinations & COVID transiting

News Resources

A KRQE News 13 Survey

by: KRQE News 13

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, KRQE News 13 conducted a non-scientific COVID survey asking New Mexican’s thoughts on vaccinating children, easing coronavirus restrictions, and returning to work.

Of the 1,068 online respondents, 54.33% said they are fully vaccinated, while 32.98% said they do not plan to get the vaccine. A total of 54.56%* of parents/caretakers said they would not be vaccinating any of their kids, compared to 40.80%* who said they would vaccinate all of their eligible children. When asked if a child who had coronavirus should get the COVID vaccine, 59.67%* of parents/caretakers said no.

When asked about COVID comfortability and returning to a new norm, over 50% said they were completely comfortable sitting in a theater, dining inside and outside, and going inside businesses. 

Of the respondents, 72.06% say they are expecting to returns to an in-person workplace as restrictions lift.

Q1 Have you been vaccinated - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey
Will you be vaccinating your kids - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey
If you chid had COVID-19 - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey
Q4 Are you comfortable going out in public without a mask - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey
Q5 How comfortable are you doing the following without a mask - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey
Q6 How often do you wear a mask in public - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey
Q7 Do you think New Mexico will be 100% open at the end of June - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey
Does your job plan on returning to an in-person workplace - May 6 2021 KRQE Survey

About the Survey

The online survey was conducted from Tuesday, May 4, 2021, afternoon through Thursday, May 6, 2021, morning. 78% of the respondents fell in the 25-54 age bracket, 64.94% were female, and 29.88% were Republican, 28.11% were Democrat, 25.30% were Independent, and the rest answered something else.

*N/A responses filtered out. These percentages represent the total without N/A responses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES