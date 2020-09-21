Everything you need to know about 2020 presidential debates

From location and date to how to tune in

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will go head-to-head in three debates prior to the election. There is also one debate scheduled for their vice-presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 presidential debates.

When and where are the debates?

All four debates will be 90 minutes in length and start at 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: First presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Oct. 7: Vice-presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oct. 15: Second presidential debate at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

Oct. 22: Third presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

How to watch?

The presidential debates will be available on the Big Four networks which include CBS. The vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7, will also be broadcast nationwide and available on CBS.

According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators will be:

Chris Wallace of Fox News for the first debate

USA Today’s Susan Page for the vice presidential debate

Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the “town meeting” debate on Oct. 15

NBC’s Kristen Welker for the debate on Oct. 22

What will the debates look like?

The 2020 debates will follow similar formats used in 2012 and 2016.

The debates will start at 7 p.m. and will run for 90 minutes commercial-free. The first and third presidential debates will consist of six 15-minute segments with topics selected in advance. The second presidential debate will be set up as a town hall with questions from audience members.

The vice presidential debate will also be 90 minutes and commercial-free. This debate will be divided into nine segments of about 10 minutes each.

