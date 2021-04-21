List: Albuquerque Summer Youth Programs 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Youth Connect has big plans for youth activities this summer. In-person summer activities for children of all ages have begun and will be operating under COVID-safe procedures. Every camp will adhere to social distancing guidelines and wearing masks will be enforced. Cristin Chavez-Smith, who oversees the department, said they will be conducting wellness checks on whoever participates in their programs. All staff members at community centers and out-of-school time program staff will be tested for COVID-19 on a monthly basis.

2021 Albuquerque Summer Youth Programs

Search or scroll through interactive list to find summer programs

