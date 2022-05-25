Each citation will cost drivers $100, but there are ways to fight it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost a year since city leaders started talking about it, and after one month of warnings sent to mailboxes across the metro, the City of Albuquerque is now flipping the switch on its new speed cameras. Starting Wednesday, May 25, drivers will receive $100 citations for speeding past the city’s new automated enforcement system.

Albuquerque Police says there are three speed cameras, or “Automated Speed Enforcement” (ASE) devices around the city, so far. Two of those cameras are on Gibson Boulevard in areas with a posted 40 miles per hour speed limit. Another camera is on Montgomery Boulevard near Eubank, where the posted speed limit is also 40 mph.

The city says it intends to add more cameras around Albuquerque over time. Those cameras could be placed at fixed locations, or on mobile units. According to an APD news release, eventually, there will be 10 cameras total distributed throughout the city in locations, placed in accordance with “speed and injury data.”

Taking to Twitter Wednesday, Mayor Tim Keller in part wrote, “It’s simple. Slow down or potentially face a $100 fine.”

By all indications, plenty of drivers could soon be hearing from the city about how fast they’re going. In the month leading up to the May 25 start date, the city says the ASE cameras helped issue nearly 2,200 warnings to drivers of the 917,036 total vehicles counted passing through enforcement areas.

Of those 917,036 vehicles, 187,849 or 21% were traveling 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit, according to APD. 32 vehicles were traveling 60 mph or more over the posted limit.

What happens if you get caught speeding on camera?

Albuquerque Police says drivers who are caught speeding by an ASE camera can to get a $100 citation in the mail between seven to 10 days from the time of the violation. According to the city’s FAQ on the cameras, fine notices will be sent to the address of the registered owner, or a “nominee” determined by records with the MVD, APD and Bernalillo County Metro Court among other sources.

Before a citation is sent out, the City of Albuquerque says APD will review “footage” from the ASE cameras, which is operated by a third-party vendor, Novoa Global. Each of the citations will be posted to the vendor’s website: www.zerofatality.com.

An example citation as mailed to drivers caught speeding by Albuquerque’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) Cameras

How can I pay a speed camera ticket? And what happens if I don’t?

If you get a citation from an ASE camera, you’ll need two pieces of information to view and/or pay the alleged violation online: a license plate number and a password. That information and a due date can be found at the top and bottom of the violation mailed to drivers.

Each citation carries a fine of $100. According to the City of Albuquerque, those who can’t pay the fee are allowed to work four hours of community service in lieu of payment.

The violation isn’t considered a criminal citation, according to the city. Because of that, a default on payment will not result in a bench warrant, points on a driver’s license, or affect car insurance rates.

However, ASE camera violations are still considered civil notifications, like a parking ticket. According to the City’s FAQ, if a driver defaults on paying the citation, “the City will enforce debt collections.”

The City allows for violations to be paid online at zerofatality.org, or over the phone at (866) 247-8157.

Don’t get scammed! The city says neither city employees, nor the Albuquerque Police Department will ever contact an individual requesting money or payments for automated speed enforcement over the phone. If you get one of those calls or messages, the city asks you to call 242-COPS to report it.

What if someone else was driving my car, and I got the citation?

According to the City of Albuquerque, the ticket will be sent to the address tied to the registered car. If another driver was using your vehicle when the alleged violation was captured, the City says the vehicle owner can “identify the responsible individual with an owner’s affidavit.” If that individual defaults on their fine, the City says the vehicle’s registered owner will be responsible for paying it.

Can I fight an ASE camera citation in some sort of hearing?

Yes, but it won’t happen the same way in the same way as normal traffic citations issued by police. Anyone who wants to fight an ASE citation can do by setting up a hearing through the City Clerk’s Office.

According to the City’s FAQ, hearing officers will preside over any ASE citation hearing. Those hearing officers are appointed by the presiding judge of the Civil Division of the 2nd Judicial District Court and the hearings will adhere to the Independent Office of Hearing Ordinance

For more information about the city’s ASE camera program, visit the City’s FAQ page.