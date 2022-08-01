ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks.

Many events are being hosted by neighborhoods in private locations. Contact your neighborhood association for more details about events hosted in your area. The City of Albuquerque has listed all the public events, view the table below of locations.