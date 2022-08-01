ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks.
Many events are being hosted by neighborhoods in private locations. Contact your neighborhood association for more details about events hosted in your area. The City of Albuquerque has listed all the public events, view the table below of locations.
|Area Command
|Neighborhood Association
|Park Location
|Park Address
|Event time
|Valley
|Sawmill Area
|Tiguex Park
|1800 Mountain Rd. NW
|6-8 p.m.
|Valley
|Huning Castle
|Forest Park
|210 16th SW
|6-8 p.m.
|Valley
|Downtown
|Mark Fox Park
|401 13th NW & Roma
|6-8 p.m.
|Valley
|Wells Park
|Wells Park
|500 Mountain NW
|6-8 p.m.
|Valley
|Raynolds Addition
|Washington Middle School Park
|204 12th SW
|3-9 p.m.
|Valley
|Santa Barbara Martineztown
|Santa Barbara Park
|1301 Walter NE
|5:30-7:30 PM
|Southeast
|Kirtland Community Association
|Kirtland Park
|2903 University SE
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Southeast
|McDuffie Twin Parks/Pueblo Alto
|McDuffie “Hidden” Park
|3708 Mackland NE
|6-8 p.m.
|Southeast
|Spruce Park Neighborhood
|Spruce Park
|1300 Spruce NE & Roma
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Southeast
|Elder Homestead Neighborhood/South San Pedro
|Wilson Park
|6000 Anderson SE
|6-8 p.m.
|Southeast
|Siesta Hills
|Lassetter Park
|2801 Ridgecrest SE
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Southeast
|Fair West
|Marion L. Fox Memorial Park
|5800 Marquette NE
|7-9 p.m.
|Northeast
|Clayton Heights/Victory Hills
|Loma Linda Community Center
|1700 Yale SE
|6-8 p.m.
|Northeast
|Parkland Hills
|Eunice Kalock Park
|1201 Quincy SE
|6-8 p.m.
|Northeast
|Nob Hill
|Morningside Park
|3901 Lead SE
|6-8 p.m.
|Northeast
|Loma del Rey
|Loma del Rey Park
|9107 Orlando NE
|6-8 p.m.
|Northeast
|Indian Moon
|Vista Verde Park
|10130 Hannett NE
|5-8 p.m.
|Northeast
|Inez
|Cutler Park
|7715 Cutler NE
|6-9 p.m.
|Northeast
|Heritage East/Heritage Hills
|Rotary Park
|7725 Quintana NE
|6-8 p.m.
|Foothills
|Onate
|Don Juan Onate Park
|2124 Chelwood Park NE
|5-8 p.m.
|Foothills
|Vista del Mundo
|Embudo Hills Park
|1200 Monte Verde Dr. NE
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Southwest
|West Mesa
|Lavaland Park
|319 64th NW
|noon-5 p.m.
|Southwest/County
|Vecinos Del Bosque
|Valle del Bosque Park
|480 Sunset Rd. SW
|6-9 p.m.