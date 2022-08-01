ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks.

Many events are being hosted by neighborhoods in private locations. Contact your neighborhood association for more details about events hosted in your area. The City of Albuquerque has listed all the public events, view the table below of locations.

Area CommandNeighborhood AssociationPark LocationPark AddressEvent time
ValleySawmill AreaTiguex Park1800 Mountain Rd. NW6-8 p.m.
ValleyHuning CastleForest Park210 16th SW6-8 p.m.
ValleyDowntownMark Fox Park401 13th NW & Roma6-8 p.m.
ValleyWells ParkWells Park500 Mountain NW6-8 p.m.
ValleyRaynolds AdditionWashington Middle School Park204 12th SW3-9 p.m.
ValleySanta Barbara MartineztownSanta Barbara Park1301 Walter NE5:30-7:30 PM
SoutheastKirtland Community AssociationKirtland Park2903 University SE6:30-8:30 p.m.
SoutheastMcDuffie Twin Parks/Pueblo AltoMcDuffie “Hidden” Park3708 Mackland NE6-8 p.m.
SoutheastSpruce Park NeighborhoodSpruce Park1300 Spruce NE & Roma5:30-7:30 p.m.
SoutheastElder Homestead Neighborhood/South San PedroWilson Park6000 Anderson SE6-8 p.m.
SoutheastSiesta HillsLassetter Park2801 Ridgecrest SE6:30-8:30 p.m.
SoutheastFair WestMarion L. Fox Memorial Park5800 Marquette NE7-9 p.m.
NortheastClayton Heights/Victory HillsLoma Linda Community Center1700 Yale SE6-8 p.m.
NortheastParkland HillsEunice Kalock Park1201 Quincy SE6-8 p.m.
NortheastNob HillMorningside Park3901 Lead SE6-8 p.m.
NortheastLoma del ReyLoma del Rey Park9107 Orlando NE6-8 p.m.
NortheastIndian MoonVista Verde Park10130 Hannett NE5-8 p.m.
NortheastInezCutler Park7715 Cutler NE6-9 p.m.
NortheastHeritage East/Heritage HillsRotary Park7725 Quintana NE6-8 p.m.
FoothillsOnateDon Juan Onate Park2124 Chelwood Park NE5-8 p.m.
FoothillsVista del MundoEmbudo Hills Park1200 Monte Verde Dr. NE5:30-7:30 p.m.
SouthwestWest MesaLavaland Park319 64th NWnoon-5 p.m.
Southwest/CountyVecinos Del BosqueValle del Bosque Park480 Sunset Rd. SW6-9 p.m.