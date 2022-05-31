ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Participants for the meal program must be under 18 years of age. Meals or individual food items cannot be taken from the sites

CABQ Summer Meals

Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 6. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 13. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

Storytime in the Park

Story Time in the Park is an APS initiative that provides a free book bag of high-quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and “tip sheets” for families reading at home. Between June 6 and July 14, representatives from APS will be distributing book bags at 18 summer meal sites Monday to Thursday.

Storytime in the Park Locations

Northeast ParksAddress
Aztec Park3400 Moon NE
Chelwood Park13205 San Juan NE
Grishman ParkVeranda and Hoyle NE
Jade Park6402 San Francisco NE
Lafayette Park3601 Lafayette NE
Montgomery Park5301 Ponderosa NE
Sandia Vista Park11505 Chico NE
Northwest ParksAddress
4-H Park1400 Menaul NW
Alameda Spray Park9800 4th St. NW
Avalon Park9200 Starboard NW
La Ladera Park211 Los Ranchos NW
Paradise Hills Community Center5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
Santa Fe Village Park5700 Bogart NW
Tiguex Park1800 Mountain Rd. NW
Southeast ParksAddress
Burton Park901 Carlisle SE
Trumbull Park419 Pennsylvania SE
Wilson Pool6000 Anderson SE
Southwest ParksAddress
Atrisco Park211 Atrisco Dr. SW
Los Padillas Aquatic Center2141 Los Padillas Rd. SW
Raymac Park2805 Morton SW
South Valley Pool3912 Isleta Blvd. SW
Tom Tenorio Park2900 Arenal Rd. SW
Tower Park601 86th St. SW
Valle de Bosque480 Sunset Rd. SW
Westgate Community ParkValley View Drive SW
Westside Community Center1250 Isleta Blvd. SW