ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Participants for the meal program must be under 18 years of age. Meals or individual food items cannot be taken from the sites
CABQ Summer Meals
Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 6. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 13. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.
Storytime in the Park
Story Time in the Park is an APS initiative that provides a free book bag of high-quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and “tip sheets” for families reading at home. Between June 6 and July 14, representatives from APS will be distributing book bags at 18 summer meal sites Monday to Thursday.
Storytime in the Park Locations
|Northeast Parks
|Address
|Aztec Park
|3400 Moon NE
|Chelwood Park
|13205 San Juan NE
|Grishman Park
|Veranda and Hoyle NE
|Jade Park
|6402 San Francisco NE
|Lafayette Park
|3601 Lafayette NE
|Montgomery Park
|5301 Ponderosa NE
|Sandia Vista Park
|11505 Chico NE
|Northwest Parks
|Address
|4-H Park
|1400 Menaul NW
|Alameda Spray Park
|9800 4th St. NW
|Avalon Park
|9200 Starboard NW
|La Ladera Park
|211 Los Ranchos NW
|Paradise Hills Community Center
|5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
|Santa Fe Village Park
|5700 Bogart NW
|Tiguex Park
|1800 Mountain Rd. NW
|Southeast Parks
|Address
|Burton Park
|901 Carlisle SE
|Trumbull Park
|419 Pennsylvania SE
|Wilson Pool
|6000 Anderson SE
|Southwest Parks
|Address
|Atrisco Park
|211 Atrisco Dr. SW
|Los Padillas Aquatic Center
|2141 Los Padillas Rd. SW
|Raymac Park
|2805 Morton SW
|South Valley Pool
|3912 Isleta Blvd. SW
|Tom Tenorio Park
|2900 Arenal Rd. SW
|Tower Park
|601 86th St. SW
|Valle de Bosque
|480 Sunset Rd. SW
|Westgate Community Park
|Valley View Drive SW
|Westside Community Center
|1250 Isleta Blvd. SW