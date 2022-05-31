ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Participants for the meal program must be under 18 years of age. Meals or individual food items cannot be taken from the sites

CABQ Summer Meals

Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 6. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 13. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

Storytime in the Park

Story Time in the Park is an APS initiative that provides a free book bag of high-quality children’s literature, reading strategies, lesson ideas, and “tip sheets” for families reading at home. Between June 6 and July 14, representatives from APS will be distributing book bags at 18 summer meal sites Monday to Thursday.

Storytime in the Park Locations