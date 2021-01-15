2021 Inauguration Day Schedule: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

*Note: Schedule of events are subject to change

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States when sworn in on January 20, 2021; this will be the 59th Inauguration. The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the theme “America United” Monday, saying it “reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.”

Safety

The President Inaugural Committee says that their “top priority will be keeping people safe and healthy while honoring and resembling American inaugural traditions”. The ceremony will feature vigorous health and safety protocols to protect public health, including face-coverings and social distancing. Washington, D.C., is stepping up security, with thousands of National Guard troops standing by to protect the presidential swearing-in.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee asks that Americans stay home and celebrate virtually.

In-person attendance is limited to Congress due to safety protocols.

National Mall and Memorial Parks temporarily closed National Park Service public facilities, parking areas, and roadways.

Officials shut down tours at the Washington Monument from January 11 through January 24

Beginning at 6:00 AM. Friday, January 15, all parking garages in restricted zones will be blocked off.

D.C. Metrorail and Metrobus expand the security perimeter that will be in effect for Inauguration beginning Friday, January 15 through Thursday, January 21.

The ceremony’s footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined.

President-elect Joe Biden said that a “gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue” was unlikely.

Inauguration Day

This year, the Bidens will arrive at the White House with a presidential escort consisting of representatives from every branch of the military.

Honorary Departure

President Donald Trump will leave Washington just before President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Trump will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. In discussion, officials are considering a color guard, military band and 21-gun salute for the event.

Inaugural Ceremonies – ETA Noon ET / 10 AM MT

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.

Special Guests

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22

Lady Gaga and J. Lo. – Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance.

Inaugural Luncheon

This year’s schedule of events does not call for a lunch break. Instead, there will be a Gift Exchange.

Pass in Review – TBD

Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East Front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery – TBD

The President-elect, Dr. Biden, the Vice President-elect, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Presidential Escort and Parade Across America – ETA 3:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM MT

The President-elect will receive a Presidential Escort to the White House. This will be followed by a “Parade Across America,” which will be televised for the American people and feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.

“Celebrating America” Primetime Special – 8:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM MT

Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and performances by Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake.

Additional Events Leading up to Inauguration Day

Saturday, January 16, 5:00 PM MT – America United

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) will host a welcome event to celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation. Featuring musical performances, celebrity appearances, and remarks from some of the most popular leaders from across the country, the event will kick off five days of programming leading into the Inauguration.

Sunday, January 17, 6:00 PM MT – We The People Concert

The PIC will host a first of its kind virtual inaugural concert, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

Monday, January 18 – All Day “United We Serve” National Day of Service

The PIC is partnering with local, state, and national organizations on service events for the National Day of Service on January 18, 2021, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and ahead of the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Then at 6:00 PM MT, The National Day of Service will culminate in an hour-long celebration that will feature a diverse array of entertainers, inspiring speakers, and stories celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to service.

Learn more at bideninaugural.org/day-of-service.

Tuesday, January 19 – Lighting Around the Reflection Pool

The Presidential Inaugural Committee will hold the first-ever “Lighting Around the Reflecting Pool” to memorialize American lives lost. It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 3:30 PM MT in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

