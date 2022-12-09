New Mexico’s Remarkable Women

Remarkable women are everywhere. They inspire us and make a difference in our lives. Through our Remarkable Women series, KRQE News 13 recognizes and highlights women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women in our community. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.
KRQE’s Remarkable Women 2022 Finalists
Tresa VanWinkle
As a mother of two, she found her role in 1989 to provide service and care for others. She became a nurse and started the first nursing program at New Mexico State University in Alamogordo, NM. In Otero County, she worked as a nurse for home care, hospitals, and care for individuals.
Serena Pettes
Serena Pettes has spent about 14-years working in the field of health care. Out of college, she went to work for Lovelace Health System in their marketing department, a role that also allows her to serve the community through sponsorship programs like the American Heart Association.
Linda Strasburg
In many forms, her life has been about giving back to the community starting within the Albuquerque Public School system for many years. She saw firsthand that there was a need in the community and as her children grew, Strasburg and her husband saw an opportunity to turn their home into a place where they can serve others.
Amber Rollstin
Rollstin chose to work in the medical field. She started on that career path a little later than most. At the age of 29-years-old, she started medical school and realized her passion.
KRQE’s Remarkable Women 2021 Finalists
Dr. Jaquelin Kohlasch
Dr. Jacquelin Kohlasch has committed to helping her community by volunteering. One of the many things she does is pack food boxes for people in need.
Gail Rubin
Gail Rubin is a certified Thanatologist and is a pioneering death educator. She uses humor and outside-of-the-box activities to teach people how to plan ahead for end-of-life issues.
Lisa Castro
Lisa Castro found her calling by helping the youth in New Mexico. Her nonprofit WOOsah Art Foundation helps provide resources to our youth.
Melissa Lou Ellis
Melissa-Lou Ellis uses her social media following to bring awareness to communities in need across New Mexico.