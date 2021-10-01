New Mexico News Podcast

Skip to content
KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Albuquerque
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Balloon Fiesta
KRQE En Español
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community News
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health ⦿ Coronavirus
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics ⦿ Government ⦿ Legislature ⦿ Elections
Space ⦿ Technology
Unemployment News
Weird – Off Beat
☆ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Full Forecast VIDEO
Forecast Maps
Hourly Forecasts
Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Stadium66 Pro Football Challenge
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
The Big Game
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Denver Broncos
NCAA Football
NCAA Men’s Basketball
NCAA Women’s Basketball
MLB Baseball
MLS Soccer
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
China 2022
Top Stories
NWSL calls off weekend games after allegations against coach
Analysis: Kicking Kraze or Field Goal Frenzy, the foot wins
Wade, Giants beat D-backs in 9th, hold 2-game NL West edge
Record night for Taurasi, Mercury in Game 2 rout over Aces
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
More
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BestReviews
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 Hispanic Heritage Month
🔶 Hunger Action Month
🔶 MysteryWire.com
🔶 Veterans Voices
Contact Us
Contests/Features
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Email Newsletters
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
New Mexico News Podcast
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Community helps struggling father, son find new home
Video
More rain Friday across New Mexico, but clearing for Balloon Fiesta
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico October 1 – October 7
Carlsbad boy dies of fentanyl overdose, mother and grandmother arrested for his death
Video
Murder suspect could be connected to disappearance of New Mexican woman
Video
APD searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing Ulta Beauty stores
Video
Pushback over proposed social studies curriculum
Video
More rain Friday across New Mexico, but clearing for Balloon Fiesta
Video
New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
What’s happening around New Mexico October 1 – October 7
Week 7 – Spirit Stick
VIDEO: Man steals SUV from dealership, goes on wild ride
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: 74th Annual Tony Awards red carpet
Gallery
PHOTOS: Week in Photos September 20-25
Photos: 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire, fate of others unknown
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MORE NEWS RESOURCES