Yungchen Lhamo is a Tibetan singer-songwriter living in the United States. In 1989, Lhamo left Tibet to make a pilgrimage to India on foot. She has released a new album called “One Drop of Kindness.”

During her journey, she was inspired to reach out to the world the music. Since then Lhamo has toured extensively in at least 70 Buddhist chants and mantras.

Lhamo has also performed and recorded with other artists, including Natalie Merchant, Peter Gabriel, Annie Lennox, Billy Corgan, and Bono. She will be performing in New Mexico for three nights on her exclusive tour:

Jan 17 – Taos Center for the Arts – Taos

Jan 18 – San Miguel Chapel – Santa Fe

Jan 19 – Fusion | 708 – Albuquerque

For more information on Yungchen Lhamo, visit https://www.yungchenlhamo.com/.