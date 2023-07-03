ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re looking for fresher food with more nutrients or just want to support the local economy, Albuquerque has a variety of options for getting your hands on locally-grown produce. Below are a handful of markets, grocery, and restaurant options, serving fresh and local food.
Growers’ Markets
- Downtown Growers’ Market
- Where? Robinson Park, 810 Copper Avenue NW
- When? Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 15 to November 4, 2023
- Rail Yards Market
- Where? Albuquerque Rail Yards, 777 First Street SW
- When? Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October 2023
- Los Ranchos Growers’ Market
- Where? Village of Los Ranchos, 6718 Rio Grande Boulevard NW
- When? Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 6 to November 11, 2023
- Corrales Growers’ Market
- Where? Corrales, 500 Jones Road
- When? Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 30 through early November 2023
Grocery Stores
- Skarsgard Farms
- What? Home delivery of locally-grown products to Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Placitas, Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and White Rock. Pick-up in Santa Fe and Albuquerque
- Where? 1920 Columbia Drive SE
- When? Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- How much? $40 minimum on home delivery + $9.95 delivery fee. Orders over $100 get free delivery. $40 minimum on pick-up orders + 4.95 delivery fee. Pick-up orders over $100 get free delivery.
- La Montañita Food Coop
- What? Pickup of locally-grown products
- Where? Rio Grande, 2400 Rio Grande Boulevard NW. Nob Hill, 3500 Central Avenue SE.
- When? Rio Grande location open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nob Hill location open Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- How much? No order minimum and no service charge.
- Tiny Grocer ABQ/Old Town Herbal
- What? Grocery store serving locally-grown products
- Where? Old Town, 1919 Old Town Road NW
- When? Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- How much? No order minimum and no service charge.
Restaurants
- Farm & Table
- Where? 8917 Fourth Street NW
- When? Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Campo, Los Poblanos
- Where? 4803 Rio Grande Boulevard NW
- When? Breakfast Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Brunch Thursday through Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner daily 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. All meals by reservation only.
- The Grove Cafe & Market
- Where? 600 Central Avenue SE
- When? Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Monday.
- Roots Farm Cafe
- Where? Tijeras, 11784 NM 337
- When? Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Vinaigrette
- Where? 1828 Central Avenue SW
- When? Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fork & Fig
- Where? 6904 Menaul Boulevard NE
- When? Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
- Artichoke Cafe
- Where? 424 Central Avenue SE
- When? Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday.