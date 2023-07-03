ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re looking for fresher food with more nutrients or just want to support the local economy, Albuquerque has a variety of options for getting your hands on locally-grown produce. Below are a handful of markets, grocery, and restaurant options, serving fresh and local food.

Growers’ Markets

Downtown Growers’ Market Where? Robinson Park, 810 Copper Avenue NW When? Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 15 to November 4, 2023

Rail Yards Market Where? Albuquerque Rail Yards, 777 First Street SW When? Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October 2023

Los Ranchos Growers’ Market Where? Village of Los Ranchos, 6718 Rio Grande Boulevard NW When? Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 6 to November 11, 2023

Corrales Growers’ Market Where? Corrales, 500 Jones Road When? Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 30 through early November 2023



Grocery Stores

Skarsgard Farms What? Home delivery of locally-grown products to Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Placitas, Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and White Rock. Pick-up in Santa Fe and Albuquerque Where? 1920 Columbia Drive SE When? Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. How much? $40 minimum on home delivery + $9.95 delivery fee. Orders over $100 get free delivery. $40 minimum on pick-up orders + 4.95 delivery fee. Pick-up orders over $100 get free delivery.

La Montañita Food Coop What? Pickup of locally-grown products Where? Rio Grande, 2400 Rio Grande Boulevard NW. Nob Hill, 3500 Central Avenue SE. When? Rio Grande location open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nob Hill location open Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. How much? No order minimum and no service charge.

Tiny Grocer ABQ/Old Town Herbal What? Grocery store serving locally-grown products Where? Old Town, 1919 Old Town Road NW When? Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. How much? No order minimum and no service charge.



Restaurants