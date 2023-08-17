The Young Guns of New Mexico Shriners is excited to present the Single-Elimination Whisky Tournament hosted at New Mexico Shriners Center.

The whisky tournament will be on August 26, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at 6600 Zuni Rd SE Albuquerque. The three events will be split into Rye, Bourbon, and Corn Whisky paired with three New Mexico Distillers. The Final Showdown will take participants against an Industry Standard or Champion in Whisky. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are ONLY $55 online or at the door. This event is for 21+.

There will be music and food that will be paired with the whisky during the event. For more information contact recorder@nmshriners.com