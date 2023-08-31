The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business program will be hosting an evening of support, fun, discussion, and community at its Women’s Wine Down this September. The Hispano Chamber works to empower businesses and promote economic development in New Mexico, especially for those in the Hispanic and small business communities.

The Chamber’s Women in Business program focuses specifically on supporting connection and growth for businesswomen. The event will promote conversations about the struggles women face in the business world and how to overcome or work through them.

The organization’s event will take place on Friday, September 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Hotel Andaluz. The Women’s Wine Down is “a perfect opportunity to let go, unwind, and embrace your true self in a supportive and welcoming environment.”

Registration is required for the Wine Down and will be open until Wednesday, September 6. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members; to register, click here.