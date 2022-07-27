Women in Construction New Mexico is an association advocating for a better understanding of women in the construction industry. However, the organization will host a school supply drive for children in need. President Jane Jernigan and Vice-President Gia Espinoza stopped by to talk about this event.

WICNM will be at 7110 2nd Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 29 to collect school supplies. The supplies will then be donated to Cuidando Los Ninos, another local non-profit that helps children in need. The association will also distribute “free breakfast burritos” to the 50 first participants.

