Interactive and educational. The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience is celebrating 10 years. They are currently hosting the AFMX 2022 Festival until September 18, featuring domestic and international movies, industry panels, workshops, and more.
AFMX is also diving into the world of females in horror, there was no better guest to highlight than Deborah Voorhees. Attend the ‘Fearsome Femmes of Horror FIlms with Dee Wallace’ and the ‘Special Film Screening with Dee Wallace: Cujo’. Tickets will be $10 for each event.
The events will feature discussions on how to create and act in horror films and more. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.afmxnm.com/afmx-10th-anniversary-2022.
September 16 Events
- DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM BLOCK #2: Guadalupe Maravilla and the Sound of Healing, Don’t Put Her Down, Big Old Goofy World-The Story of Oh Boy Records
- 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 P.M. located at NHCC Wells Fargo Theatre
- CENTER STAGE CONVERSATION: Line Producing with Stewart Lyons
- 10:00 A.M. to 12 P.M. located at NHCC Bank of America Theatre
- DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM BLOCK #3: Sibs, Mr. Ashley Lived Here, Canaries in a Cold War
- 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. located at NHCC Wells Fargo Theatre
- CENTER STAGE CONVERSATION: Fearsome Femmes of Horror Films with Dee Wallace
- 12:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. located NHCC Bank of America Theatre
- NARRATIVE SHORT FILM BLOCK #2: Me (with You), Still Here, Bow, Trying, Conflict, Counting, Break Any Spell
- 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. located at NHCC Well Fargo Theatre
- INDIGENOUS FEATURE #1: Oyate
- 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. located at NHCC Bank of America Theatre
- NARRATIVE SHORT FILM BLOCK #3: Hotel No Tell, Black Creek Trail, The Den, Welcome, Megan, The Marinn Company, The Night Passenger
- 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. located at NHCC Bank of America Theatre
- DOCUMENTARY FEATURE #5: Omar Sosa’s 88 Well-Tuned Drums
- 7:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. located at NHCC Wells Fargo Theatre
- SPECIAL FILM SCREENING WITH DEE WALLACE: Cujo
- 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. located at NHCC Bank of America Theatre