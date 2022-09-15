Interactive and educational. The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience is celebrating 10 years. They are currently hosting the AFMX 2022 Festival until September 18, featuring domestic and international movies, industry panels, workshops, and more.

AFMX is also diving into the world of females in horror, there was no better guest to highlight than Deborah Voorhees. Attend the ‘Fearsome Femmes of Horror FIlms with Dee Wallace’ and the ‘Special Film Screening with Dee Wallace: Cujo’. Tickets will be $10 for each event.

The events will feature discussions on how to create and act in horror films and more. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.afmxnm.com/afmx-10th-anniversary-2022.

September 16 Events