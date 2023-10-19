Wolf ‘n’ Swallow is redefining gourmet catering with its charcuterie pop-ups. The business brings whimsical flavors to dining and is ready to elevate events with craft cheeses, pickles, cured meats, and more.

The business began in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has moved to its current home in the Land of Enchantment. The business transformed during the COVID-19 pandemic and even offered door-pick-up charcuterie board options when the community was isolated.

Wolf ‘n’ Swallow is hoping to open a brick-and-mortar business in the near future. Adapting to dietary requests and all budgets, Wolf ‘n’ Swallow works with its customers to create custom catering options. To learn more, click here.