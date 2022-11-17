The 21st Annual Turkey Trek race is back this Thanksgiving. Put on by the TCR event production and locker #505.

TCR is an event production and timing company that specializes in the planning, packaging, management, timing, and execution of endurance sports events. Locker #505 is a student clothing bank, a nonprofit organization that has established a student-focused facility where children can try on and choose outfits that they feel good about wearing. Having appropriate school clothing allows children to concentrate on their school work, not their clothing. It also helps keep children, who might not go to class because of their clothes, stay in school.

Turkey Trek will be on November 24, Thanksgiving Day. Packet pick-up will be Wednesday, November 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Midtown Sports and Wellness, 4100 Prospect Ave NE, Albuquerque NM 87110. The race will take place at Tingley Drive and Central NW. The race will start with Kid’s 1k fun run at 9 a.m. Followed by the costume contest at 9:15 a.m. and the 5k run and fitness walk at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to register for the race, visit locker505.org and tcrproductions.com.