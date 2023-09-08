With Love Waffles is an Albuquerque food trailer that has been serving waffles in the Duke City for seven years now. The family-run shop offers both dessert-style and savory waffles, so there is something for everyone’s taste.

With Love Waffles does pop-up visits, along with catering events like weddings, birthdays, reunions, and more. Their products range from whipped cream and fruit-topped sweet waffles to savory bites like pesto turkey sandwiches.

To visit With Love Waffles and try out some of the many menu items for yourself, visit their Facebook page here or their Instagram page here to get up-to-date trailer locations.