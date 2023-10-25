WisePies Pizza is a well-known brand under the WiseChoice Foods umbrella, but the brand has humble beginnings. “It really all started from love. Love for our families, love for our community, love for food,” says the president of the company, Season Chavez.

Chavez was a single mom and was struggling to find foods that her kids wanted to eat and that she could also feel good about giving to them. WiseChoice Foods decided to take “America’s favorite foods” and clean them up using natural ingredients and nothing artificial.

The brand also works to support community engagement and sustainability. With events like the WisePies Pizza Run and raising money for charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, WisePies is making a positive impact on those around them.

WisePies has grown from the pizza space to calzones, pasta sauces, desserts, and more and plans to continue expanding. To learn more about WisePies Pizza, visit their website at this link.