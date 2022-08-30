WisePies Pizza will soon offer- the “WishPie,” a cinnamon and apple dessert pizza in partnership with the Make-a-Wish New Mexico chapter. Director of Marketing and Sales Danielle Trujillo and President and CEO of Make-a-Wish New Mexico Sara Lister stopped by to discuss this upcoming flavor.

The Albuquerque-owned company teams up with Make-a-Wish to impact the lives of children nationwide. “They will help grant wishes all across the United States. It’s incredible to have this national partnership coming out of Albuquerque,” said Lister.

According to Trujillo, WishPies will be available starting Nov. 1 “exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide.” She added that “$1 from every WishPie sold will go to Make-a-Wish America.”

