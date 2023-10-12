WisePies Pizza, a brand under the WiseChoice Foods umbrella, is partnering with Make-A-Wish once again to bring back the “WishPie.” The dessert pizza is not only delicious but also makes a positive impact on the lives of children who are battling illness.

For the collaboration, a dollar from every pizza purchase goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. WiseChoice Foods is hoping to raise $250,000 through its WishPies sales this year.

The dessert pizza is cinnamon apple-flavored and is great to enjoy any time of day. Kroger stores throughout the United States are carrying the WishPies, so in New Mexico, the dessert pizzas can be found in Smith’s store locations. Albertsons Market will carry the pizzas as well, or they can be bought online at this link.