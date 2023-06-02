Wise-Choice Foods and its brand, Wise-Pies Pizza, have a mission to give back to the local community all while encouraging healthy lifestyle choices through smarter available food and physical activity. They are hosting their 3rd Annual Wise Pies Pizza Run brought to you by Albertsons and benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Mexico. Their theme this year is ‘Pizza With Sole’ and there is so much planned with this event beyond just running.

“We have always enjoyed working with the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ and I have a personal belief supporting what their mission is, really supporting children who are experiencing a critical illness, recipient, my brother was a wish recipient so I am a wish sister so it’s near and dear to our hearts, said Season Chavez, president, Wise-choice Foods, LLC. They ultimately want the kids to feel that their community is behind their critical illness journey.

This year they are inviting the whole community to come out and participate. The run will be Sunday, June 4, 2023, the race will start at 7:00 a.m. There will be a 1-mile fun run/walk, 5k, and 10k challenge. You can register here.