Taking care of our bodies is vitally important when it comes to living a long, happy life and there’s a lot we can do to ensure we stay in tip-top shape, both mentally and physically. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provided tips to keep a healthy metabolism.
Most people often wonder what our body’s metabolism does. Dr. Springer explained it as the combination of all the chemical reactions that go on in your body at a given time. These chemical reactions help:
- Keep Body at a Constant Temperature
- Break down and transport proteins
- convert food into energy
Things that may slow down your metabolism:
- Age, with age metabolism, tends to slow down
- Lack of physical activity
- Low-calorie intake
- Crash dieting or yo-yo dieting
- Lack of sleep
- Stress
- Hormonal imbalances
- Reduced muscle mass
How to increase your metabolism:
- Hot sauce
- Drink cold water
- Great Night Sleep
- Lifting weights
- Eat more protein
- Take vitamins, Vitamin D,B, complex, magnetism, and Iron
What to eat to boost metabolism:
- Ginger
- Green Tea
- Water
- Coffee
- Spices
- Berries, Coconut, apples, pears, broccoli
- Lean Mear
- Olive Oil