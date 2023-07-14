Taking care of our bodies is vitally important when it comes to living a long, happy life and there’s a lot we can do to ensure we stay in tip-top shape, both mentally and physically. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provided tips to keep a healthy metabolism.

Most people often wonder what our body’s metabolism does. Dr. Springer explained it as the combination of all the chemical reactions that go on in your body at a given time. These chemical reactions help:

Keep Body at a Constant Temperature

Break down and transport proteins

convert food into energy

Things that may slow down your metabolism:

Age, with age metabolism, tends to slow down

Lack of physical activity

Low-calorie intake

Crash dieting or yo-yo dieting

Lack of sleep

Stress

Hormonal imbalances

Reduced muscle mass

How to increase your metabolism:

Hot sauce

Drink cold water

Great Night Sleep

Lifting weights

Eat more protein

Take vitamins, Vitamin D,B, complex, magnetism, and Iron

What to eat to boost metabolism: