Taking care of our bodies is vitally important when it comes to living a long, happy life and there’s a lot we can do to ensure we stay in tip-top shape, both mentally and physically. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer provided tips to keep a healthy metabolism.

Most people often wonder what our body’s metabolism does. Dr. Springer explained it as the combination of all the chemical reactions that go on in your body at a given time. These chemical reactions help:

  • Keep Body at a Constant Temperature
  • Break down and transport proteins
  • convert food into energy

Things that may slow down your metabolism:

  • Age, with age metabolism, tends to slow down
  • Lack of physical activity
  • Low-calorie intake
  • Crash dieting or yo-yo dieting
  • Lack of sleep
  • Stress
  • Hormonal imbalances
  • Reduced muscle mass

How to increase your metabolism:

  • Hot sauce
  • Drink cold water
  • Great Night Sleep
  • Lifting weights
  • Eat more protein
  • Take vitamins, Vitamin D,B, complex, magnetism, and Iron

What to eat to boost metabolism:

  • Ginger
  • Green Tea
  • Water
  • Coffee
  • Spices
  • Berries, Coconut, apples, pears, broccoli
  • Lean Mear
  • Olive Oil