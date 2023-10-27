Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well helps clients with chronic pain and other ailments through natural means. Known as the silent killer, blood pressure can get out of hand and deteriorate the body’s overall health very quickly; Dr. Springer has some tips on how to manage it.

The doctor explains that blood pressure readings have two numbers: the top number is the systolic blood pressure, which is the amount of pressure when the heart is actively pumping, and the bottom number is the diastolic blood pressure, which is the amount of pressure as the heart rests between beats.

The ideal reading of a blood pressure measurement is currently set at 120 over 80. However, Dr. Springer explains that the ideal number used to be set at 110 over 70, but more and more Americans are seeing higher blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and other negative health measurements.

To combat detrimental health outcomes, Dr. Springer recommends limiting the intake of processed foods and sugar, reducing inflammation, eating potassium-rich foods, getting good sleep and exercising, getting exposure to morning sunlight, and limiting stress. Supplements that can help include potassium, magnesium, omega-3 fats, CoQ10, vitamin B, and fiber. Foods that can help include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and unsalted nuts.

Alongside making the aforementioned dietary adjustments, Dr. Springer recommends taking a few minutes to do deep breathing exercises, as reducing stress has been shown to lower blood pressure. To learn more, click here.