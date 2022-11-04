Are we hooked on caffeine? Most of us often turn to caffeine for a pick-me-up, things like coffee, soda, or an energy drink. But are we relying on those too often? Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer of Wise and Well joins New Mexico Living to break down how individuals can be dependent on caffeine.

The main question is what are we using caffeine for? If you are using it for energy there are a lot of options besides coffee to get you going. Dr. Steve recommends a proper diet, MCT Oil, and exogenous keystones. Those who are still feeling tired even after taking caffeine may want to add more vitamin D, watch their blood sugar levels, and sleep to name a few things.

