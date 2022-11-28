A new study from Aflac is out, and it’s detailing employee productivity in the workplace. One big topic is mental health challenges having a negative impact on productivity. We’re in open enrollment season, and financial expert Winnie Sun, about why mental healthcare is critically important. Sun says the report found that more than half of the American workers surveyed are facing burnout. This is a 52% jump from last year.

What are some questions people should be asking?

What does my household need from the benefit season? Sun says most people spend about 30 mins thinking about their benefit options. She says it’s the most important time of the year because it will affect you for the rest of 2023.

For more information, visit AflacWorkForcesReport.com.