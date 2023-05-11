Wilson Middle School’s Bloom Garden Project is an indoor and outdoor community garden that is managed by the students and faculty. The garden project makes fresh produce accessible to an average of 20 families per week while also promoting overall wellness and beautifying the landscape.

They will have an event Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wilson Middle School. Wilson Community Garden Project invite community partners to come alongside to check out their garden, painting, and even their ponds.

The garden also provides learning opportunities for students as well as promotes overall wellness and beautifies the landscape. This is the second year that they are working on the garden project. In total, they have four classes throughout the day. They see how excited the kids get when they get together with the community.