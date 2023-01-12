For more than four decades All World Travel, Inc. has been helping New Mexicans plan the trip of their dreams. They are the only member of the Virtuoso Consortia in the state and they are hosting a travel event this Saturday.

People are starting to travel again more after the pandemic. Some countries and cities are the main attractions this year like Europe, Scotland, and Ireland.

All World Travel will be hosting a travel show Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sandia Resort Event Center from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. They will have over 25 companies represented during their show along with presentations every 20 minutes. From cruises all over the world to family vacations, learn how to travel like an insider from the dozens of professionals.

For more information visit awtravel.com