ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30.

According to the study, 25% of non-retired adults haven’t saved any money for retirement. In order to identify the most retirement-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: Affordability, Quality of Life and Health Care. New Mexico ranked No. 21 in affordability, No. 46 in quality of life, and No. 30 for health care.

The report names Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Wyoming and Delaware as the top five states to retire in, while the bottom five include Kentucky, New Jersey, Mississippi, Oklahoma and New York.

Best States to Retire:

1. Virginia

2. Florida

3. Colorado

4. Wyoming

5. Delaware

6. New Hampshire

7. South Dakota

8. Minnesota

9. Idaho

10. North Dakota