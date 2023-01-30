ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report has ranked the best and worst states to drive in. According to the study, New Mexico landed on No. 20. The personal finance website WalletHub took a look at all 50 states to determine which are the best – and the worst – to drive in.
To rank the states, WalletHub looked at the four key dimensions: Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, Traffic & Infrastructure, Safety, and Access to Vehicles & Maintenance.
Researchers also broke those dimensions down into 31 relevant metrics, like average gas prices, the share of rush-hour traffic congestion, number of days with precipitation, road quality, traffic fatality rate, car theft rate and auto-repair shops per capita.
New Mexico ranked No. 22 in cost of ownership and maintenance, No. 4 in traffic and infrastructure, and No. 39 in safety.
According to WalletHub, these are the 10 best states to drive in:
1. Iowa
2. Georgia
3. Ohio
4. Oklahoma
5. North Carolina
6. Idaho
7. Texas
8. Tennessee
9. Kansas
10. Indiana