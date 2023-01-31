ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking for a valentine, WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for singles. Out of the 50 states, New Mexico ranked No. 36.

In order to identify the best and worst states for singles, the survey compared 50 states across three key dimensions: Dating Economics, Dating Opportunities, and Romance & Fun.

New Mexico ranked No. 26 for dating opportunities, No. 43 for dating economics, and No. 46 for romance & fun.

At the top of the list includes states like California, New York, Florida and Texas.

Best States for Singles