ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winter cold means spending lots of time snuggled up inside and always having room for a little more dessert. So, just in time, KRQE News 13 has compiled a list of some of the places offering Albuquerque’s best biscochitos.
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 created a list of some spots that serve bisochitos – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest-Rated Biscochitos in Albuquerque
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” below
- Barelas Coffee House – 4.6 stars with 1,677 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Golden Crown Panaderia – 4.6 stars with 1,641 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- The Original Cocina Azul – 4.5 stars with 3,328 reviews
- Rude Boy Cookies – 4.5 stars with 517 reviews
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about Albuquerque’s best bisocochito spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
- Celina’s Biscochitos – 4.7 stars with 90 reviews
- The Bakehouse off the wheaten path – 4.7 stars with 42 reviews
- *Gluten free
- Garcia’s Kitchen – various locations, 3.9 to 4.3 stars
- Chocolate Dips by Mari – no Google reviews
- The Chile Lady – no Google reviews