As a small business owner, operating within a tight budget is priority number one. With the rise of DIY website builders, such as Wix, Shopify, and Squarespace, creating your own website has never been more accessible. With a little help, even a non-tech-savvy person can build a stable website that meets their business needs.

But as your business continues to grow, the website you created yourself may become less effective. In this blog post, we will discuss five obvious signs that it is time for small businesses to transition from a DIY website to hiring a professional.

Performance and Scaling

As a small business drives increased traffic to its website, the performance can begin to suffer. A DIY website may struggle to handle the increased load, leading to slow loading times, as well as loss of customers and revenue.

If a small business is struggling with performance or scaling problems, it may be time to consider hiring a professional. A professional website developer can create a website designed to handle the increased traffic with ease, providing the best possible user experience.

Custom Features

DIY website builders offer a variety of basic features and functions that fit most small business needs. But as your business grows and its needs become more complex, it may require a specific feature or functionality that the DIY platform cannot provide.

By employing a professional website designer, you can work together to develop custom features that will make your website stand out from the competition and give your users a unique and valuable experience.

Brand Image

As your business begins to mature, it may require a more unique and professional image to remain competitive. As a result, your website is an important tool for reflecting your company’s brand image.

DIY builders have templates that limit the design choices available to the small business owner. A professional website designer will work with you to create a customized, professional design that reflects your brand as it grows and develops.

Time and Resource Constraints

If managing and updating a small business website starts consuming significant time and resources that could be better used elsewhere in the business, it is a sign that it may be time to hire a professional for a new site design.

Ongoing site maintenance can quickly eat into valuable time and resources that would be better spent elsewhere in your business. By employing a professional website designer, you can eliminate this problem and focus on other areas of your business that require more attention while having peace of mind that your website is running efficiently.

Economies of scale

As small business owners prepare to invest in digital marketing campaigns such as SEO, social media, or pay-per-click ads, a professional site audit is always recommended. The audit provides a chance to identify any possible problems with a DIY website and address them before the start of a digital marketing campaign.

Working with a professional website designer who is also trained in SEO and digital marketing can result in an improved ROI. The website will be optimized for search engines to provide more traffic to the site, meaning more leads and, ultimately, sales.

Building a website is no easy feat, and many small business owners are taking the DIY approach to save money. While convenient and cheap, a DIY website has its limitations compared to a custom-made site by a professional.

When your business grows, it may require a specific feature or functionality that the DIY platform cannot provide. Moreover, as the brand evolves, the website needs to reflect the changes to be competitive in the industry. Therefore, investing in a professional designer can be valuable for your business in the long run.

By being aware of the signs of when to transition from a DIY website to an expert-designed website, you can make a well-informed decision for the benefit of your small business. A professional website designer will give you a customized website experience, ensuring your site is optimized for better performance and attracting qualified leads.

Ready to grow? Request a free website assessment from https://authenticwebsolutions.com/digital-assessment/ or give them a call at (505) 510-1839.