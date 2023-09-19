Supporting local nonprofits and artists in the community is a cornerstone of the work that What’s New In ABQ does. They have a lot to support and talk about. What’s New in ABQ’s CEO Nichole Harwood stopped by to give us the lowdown on what’s happening in the community.

Aki Matsuri, a Japanese fall festival, will be happening on September 24, at Expo New Mexico. It is run by a local nonprofit and will bring the Japanese culture to New Mexico. The Freedom and Music Project, coming to the Historic Lobo Theater on September 23, gets guitars into the hands of children from Title 9 schools. On September 17, the Second Annual Hero in All of Us event will be taking place at the Shriner’s Hall.

More information on the upcoming events can be found at the What’s New in ABQ website.