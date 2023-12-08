Christmas is just a few weeks away, which means there’s all sorts of holiday fun for the family. Nichole Harwood, CEO of What’s New in ABQ, talked about fun holiday events.

The Winter Wonderland NM includes professional lighting design, lighted sculptures, and a 300-foot interactive light show tunnel. The event opened Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

Harwood also talked about the New Mexico Shrine Circus that will be coming to Albuquerque. They will be here in February from the 9-11. All proceeds from the NM shrine circus go to the shrine center to help them continue with their work within the community. For more information, click here.