What’s New in ABQ has all of the ideas when it comes to fun and engaging ways to enjoy the month of November. Some of the events coming up are great eats at Pacific Rim Food Park and entertaining shows at The Historic Lobo Theater.

Pacific Rim Food Park is a permanent food truck park located at Louisiana Boulevard and San Antonio Drive in Albuquerque’s northeast heights. Offering fun activities and great food, the spot has eight food trucks, as well as a game store, Ultimate Tailgating.

Pacific Rim is taking part in Thankful Thursday to give back to the community. On Thursdays this month, aside from Thanksgiving day, the food truck park will be giving away free meals to teachers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, and other essential community workers. Each week will be a giveaway for a separate grouping, so check the food park’s social media posts for more information.

At The Historic Lobo Theater, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be featured for an encore screening on Saturday, November 4. On Sunday, November 5, the theater is hosting a brunch and a movie screening.

To celebrate the holiday season, Winter Wonderland is coming to Albuquerque’s EXPO New Mexico. The walk and drive-through attraction will be open Thursdays through Sundays from December 1 through the end of the year.