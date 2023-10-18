Connecting with the community, What’s New in ABQ always knows which events to catch in the Duke City, and with October being halfway over, the events are flying by. Here are some upcoming things you will want to put on your calendar:

La Luna Eatery and Events is hosting its Prix-Fixe Fine Dining Experience on October 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The special event features a multi-course menu and will have local entertainers performing throughout the meal. To learn more about Prix-Fixe Dining, click here. Tickets cost $50 with no alcohol and $75 with a wine pairing menu; to buy tickets for the dining experience, click here.

During Horror Month at The Historic Lobo Theater, visitors can watch a free movie with the purchase of on-site food or drink. Throughout the month of October, many horror movies will be featured, such as “World War Z,” “Evil Dead,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” and others. To learn more or to RSVP for a showing, click here.

To up the horror even more, the Haunted Scarecrow at 2122 Central Avenue will be open every day through Halloween. All ages are welcome to the haunted house, which runs Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and all other days from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. To find out more, click here.