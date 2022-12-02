Finding a one-of-a-kind gift can be a challenge, that’s why Whataburger debuted an entire holiday-themed collection that’s sure to delight any burger fan on your list. Retail Brand Expert Stevie Thompson from Whataburger, joined New Mexico Living to show off all the amazing gifts they have this holiday season.

Whataburger has a variety of gifts from vests to a set winter set which includes a beanie and scarf, and a sweater vest. They also released a sweater-hoodie blanket and for the first time they came out with Whataburger ornaments. A fan favorite this year is the Whataburger Fry Slippers.

If you’re also needed stockings you can get a Whataburger stocking, and put some fan-favorite YETI, as well as a snow globe. They also came out with family set pajamas, nutcrackers and a charm bracelet.

For more information or to purchase these items visit whatastore.com and use the Promo Code, ‘whataholiday’ to get 10% off on your purchase.