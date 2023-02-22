If you are looking to adopt a dog, Animal Humane New Mexico wants to help. They have many loveable dogs ready for adoption.

The adoption fee for puppies 6 months or younger is $120. For dogs 6 months to 6 years old, the adoption fee is $100. For adoptable dogs, 6 years and older the fee is $35. Also, so for any purebred and highly adoptable dogs, the fee is $150+.

Animal Humane New Mexico also allows people plenty of time to find their perfect pet. Once you’ve selected a dog, the adoption process takes at least 30 minutes. People interested in adopting should bring a valid form of identification.

Animal Humane New Mexico is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that receives no city, state or federal funding.

Also, February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.