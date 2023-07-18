Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. It also provides these services to businesses.

They truly value their customers and are now rolling out a program to ensure everyone has access to the internet.

Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a plan that households can enroll in to receive up to $30 per month ($75/month on Tribal lands) to pay for home internet service. For households who choose Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, ACP will cover the full monthly cost of their internet service. Customers also have the option to purchase a brand-new computer.

