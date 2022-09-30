Saving for success. The New Mexico Community Trust is a tax-exempt public charity that works in areas that are not serviced by existing community foundations. They are now taking part in education with their latest program which is designed to make higher education more affordable and accessible.

The program’s goal is to be able to prepare eligible K-9 students throughout New Mexico for a successful future in higher education by providing an award of up to $1,000. The funds will be put into a savings account provided by the Education Plan known as New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan. New Mexico Community Trust will pick up to 50 eligible students for the first award cycle. Individuals can donate to provide more funds for the Saving for Success Award Program.

Students who are interested will be asked to fill out an application, The application process will ask students to present school achievement, honors and awards, community involvement, and higher education goals. Applications are open and will be accepted til December 21, 2022. Award recipients will be notified by February or March of 2023.