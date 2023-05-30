A lot of events are coming up at National Hispanic Cultural Center this summer. Their mission is to inspire investment and connection as a way to continue the preservation, promotion, and advancement of all Hispanic people through experiences, art, culture and humanities. With their next few months booked with events, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Upcoming Events: June/July

Voces de la Trinidad bringing communities together

Live Streaming the Women’s World Cup Four nights of games Family event There will be women-owned food trucks and women-owned breweries serving the event

Tequila en el Torreon Date: Thursday, June 29 Supporting the Aliento a Tequila y el arte de Agave exhibition is a celebration of the landscape, culture, and traditions that gave birth to tequila. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. $150 ticket which includes a tasting of five different tequilas five-course food pairing Location: 1701 4th Street SW. Albuquerque, NM 87102 Purchase ticket here

2023 Maravilla Take part in the cuisine, music, dance and more of Puerto Rican culture Date: August 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. Location: Hotel Albuquerque



For more information, visit nhccnm.org.